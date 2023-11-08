WWE Wanted To Stabilize Women’s Tag Team Division With A Particular Title Change

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville became the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions on the July 17 episode of Raw. This particular title as well as the division on the WWE roster have often been touted to be cursed. Often injuries or other unfortunate circumstances forced the WWE to change plans around it. One of the recent such instances came after the title match had to be fully scrapped from the Wrestlemania 39 card.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were supposed to become new champion on that night and their title win was postponed to late May. Then Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won the belts at Money in the Bank. But just 15 days later on Raw, the duo lost the belt.

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley attacked WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez backstage and hurt her knee on Raw. Despite having the injury, Raquel informed WWE Official Adam Pearce that she wants to go ahead with the scheduled Women’s Tag Team Title defense on WWE Raw with Liv Morgan against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

The decision backfired as the hurt Raquel was forced to witness her tag team partner getting pinned to cause the championship change. The decision came after WWE wanted new holders for the titles to make things stabilized in the women’s tag division. WrestleVotes provided the following backstage update on Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville becoming the Women’s Tag Team Champions,

“There is a feeling of optimism from the company around the new Women’s Tag Champs in Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville, with hopes the two can ‘stabilize’ the tag titles with a substantial run as champions.”

Chelsea Green accomplished a major milestone after winning tag titles

Via this win, Chelsea Green also became the fourth woman in history to have held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships and IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championships. The first two women to achieve the accolade were The IIconics – Billie Kay and Peyton Royce who captured the WWE Women’s Tag Titles at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, and then the Knockouts Tag Team Titles in October 2021 at Bound for Glory as The IInspiration.

Zelina Vega is the third woman to have achieved the feat as she won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with Carmella in November 2021. The Puerto Rican had previously been a Knockouts Tag Team Champion as Rosita and she had held the gold with Sarita under the name Mexican America in 2011.