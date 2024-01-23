WWE Raw: Two Title Matches Announced For January 29 Episode

WWE Raw will bring the post-Royal Rumble episode soon after the annual event passes by, this weekend. Emanating from WWE’s home territory in Florida, multiple matches for the upcoming edition have been confirmed which includes two championship matches.

In a backstage segment at The Judgment Day clubhouse, Rhea Ripley informed Damian Priest and Finn Balor, after getting instructions from WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce that the duo will defend the undisputed WWE tag team champions against DIY members, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, next week.

The champions weren’t happy to learn the news and they asked Ripley to stay away from Pearce and urge him for future matches on behalf of the Judgment Day. Ultimately, the match was confirmed on the officially announced card for next week’s WWE Raw. Previously, Ciampa defeated Balor in a singles title match to earn a championship match and the title shot has now been confirmed, thereby.

Priest and Balor have been in possession of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships since October when they defeated Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to regain the titles and become two-time champs. The duo has since defended their championships on WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown in recent weeks. They have previously defeated Creed Brothers on the December 18 edition of Raw and then The Street Profits over on the blue brand on the November 24 edition of SmackDown.

In addition to this exciting tag-team championship match, there was also a backstage segment where Kofi Kingston challenged GUNTHER to an Intercontinental Championship match which was also confirmed for the following week. Bronson Reed also challenged Jey Uso to a match on the same show that got further added to the card.

WWE Raw January 29 Match Card

The next episode of WWE Raw will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida and the confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Gunther (c) vs. Kofi Kingston for the Intercontinental Championship

– Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest) (c) vs. #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

– Jey Uso vs. “Big” Bronson Reed