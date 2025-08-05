A dream feud for the professional wrestling fans has perhaps commenced on WWE Raw this week, with two of the all-time greats from the WWE women’s division going up against each other in a verbal war. It was Becky Lynch standing in the middle of the ring against Nikki Bella on the post-Summerslam 2025 edition, where we also got a preview of what was to come in the women’s Intercontinental Championship picture.

On the August 9 episode of WWE Raw that aired from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Becky Lynch was out for a promo session, bragging about how she’s open to receiving new challengers. This led Bella’s music to hit the arena and join her in the ring to engage in a war of words with her.

Bella started her time on WWE Raw by saying that Lynch would go down in history as one of the greatest of all time, and she’s proud of all that Lynch has accomplished. Since Lynch had potential, Bella knew that the likes of her could take a step away from the ring because people like Lynch were in charge of the women’s division. However, Lynch has recently come back to the ring because Hollywood didn’t embrace her with enough open arms.

WWE Raw: Becky Lynch went personal with Nikki Bella

In response, Becky claimed on WWE Raw that Nikki was just upset with her because Becky was the one who got Nikki’s role cut in Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix. After all, there always was only room for one in the movie, and Becky grabbed the opportunity. Nikki said that Becky is a liar like her husband, Seth Rollins, and that’s the one who buys all those lies.

Becky then noted that she and Seth are the greatest wrestling couple of all time, and at one point, even Nikki could’ve been in her position (referencing her relationship with John Cena), but after their split, she can’t see him anymore. Nikki challenged Becky to a match for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, right there, but Becky punched her to end the segment on WWE Raw.

In the third match of WWE SummerSlam 2025 Sunday Night, Becky Lynch retained the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria, thanks to some unintentional help from Bayley. On WWE Raw, Valkyria had a war of words with Bayley, teasing a future match against her.