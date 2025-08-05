Three matches have been declared for next week’s episode of WWE Raw, and they include a title match on the show. As confirmed by the WWE, the reigning champion Naomi will defend the Women’s World title against IYO SKY in a one-on-one matchup on the show. This comes after what transpired at Summerslam and the post-PLE episode last night.

In the opening contest of WWE Summerslam 2025, Naomi (c) defeated Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match to retain the Women’s World Championship. Then, on WWE Raw in a backstage segment, IYO SKY asked Adam Pearce for a one-on-one match against Naomi for the Women’s World Championship.

The demand was justified on IYO’s part since she didn’t get pinned at SummerSlam, and it was Ripley who was rolled up by the champion in the match-decisive pinfall. Rhea Ripley then confronted IYO and claimed that she would beat IYO in a singles match. In light of this sequence, the upcoming title match was announced later.

Byron Saxon interviewed Women’s World Champion Naomi in another backstage segment. Saxton asked her how she feels about her SummerSlam win, and the answer was “great.” She also mentioned that next week on WWE Raw, she would defend against IYO SKY. Stephanie Vaquer also appeared in that segment and said that she would beat Naomi or SKY at Clash in Paris.

Also announced for next week’s WWE Raw is that Becky Lynch will face Maxxine Dupri. The match stems from a backstage confrontation between Lynch, Dupri, and Natalya on this week’s episode. Natalya originally wanted to face Lynch in a match, but Lynch rejected her and rather called out Dupri. Also, being a Canadian resident, Sami Zayn will be in action on the show against the returning Rusev.

WWE Raw August 11 Episode Match Card

WWE Raw August 11 episode will air live on Netflix from the Centre Videotron at Quebec City in Quebec, Canada, and it currently has the following match card confirmed for the show,

– Women’s World Champion Naomi defends against IYO SKY

– Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri

– Sami Zayn vs. Rusev