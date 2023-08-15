With the incredible run continuing on WWE Raw for The Alpha Academy, the mentor of the group will finally be coming after a title. This will be Chad Gable gunning for the mid-card title of the WWE and eventually, he will be the final roadblock in the current champion’s way to become the longest-reigning champion with that same title.

Over on this week’s WWE Raw, Chad Gable appeared in a promo to mention how he has waited 10 years for an opportunity to prove himself, and he finally has it against Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

WWE Raw: Chad Gable gets his desired title match opportunity

Ludwig Kaiser continued hitting on Maxxine Dupri and said she should leave Otis and be with him instead. Maxxine then again slapped Ludwig after which Chad Gable defeated Giovanni Vinci. An irate Gunther then challenged Otis to a match and eventually won that bout. However, after the match, Gable ended up suplexing Gunther.

Then in a backstage segment on WWE Raw, Gunther blamed Ludwig Kaiser for Giovanni Vinci’s loss and then Chad Gable suplexing him. Gunther mentioned how Ludwig has been more focused on the girl (Maxxine Dupri). Afterward, Gunther also confirmed that he’s going to defend the Intercontinental Title against Gable, next week.

The rivalry between Gable and Gunther and their respective factions began on the July 31 episode of WWE Raw when Gable survived a five-minute challenge against GUNTHER before eventually digesting the loss in a longer contest. Down the road, Gable proved himself to have the caliber of becoming the next Intercontinental Champion.

Gunther’s title reign began in June 2022, when he dethroned Ricochet while being a part of Smackdown. Thus he has held the Intercontinental title for more than 430 days, the second-longest reign in the history of the title. The record for the longest reign still belongs to The Honky Tonk Man, who held the title for 454 days between June 1987 and August 1988.

That being said, the actual date to surpass Honky Tonk Man would fall after WWE’s next premium live event, Payback on Saturday, September 2at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It’s possible that after Gable vs. Gunther goes down on WWE Raw, next week they could eventually have a showdown at the PLE if the title reign continues.