CM Punk’s hunt for Drew McIntyre will continue on this week’s WWE Raw as he is being advertised to make an appearance on the show. While WWE isn’t officially promoting him to be in attendance at the show, it appears that he will continue to appear on WWE programming which could further book him in a rematch against The Scottish Psychopath.

According to WWE’s official website, CM Punk is currently advertised to appear on the following episodes of WWE Raw,

– August 12 episode of WWE Raw from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas

– August 19 episode of WWE Raw from the FLA Live Arena in Orlando, Florida

– August 26 episode of WWE Raw from the Amica Mutal Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

What’s interesting is that CM Punk hasn’t been advertised to appear at the WWE Bash in Berlin premium live event on August 31 in Berlin, Germany despite the continuous appearances on WWE’s flagship show. But this status will likely change in the coming weeks. He’s not being promoted for any September episode, as of yet but then again WWE NXT’s debut on The CW on October 1 from the Allstate Arena will have him onboard in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

CM Punk – Drew McIntyre feud continues on WWE Raw

Drew McIntyre clearly mentioned on the post-Summerslam media event that his feud with CM Punk on WWE Raw is over. Following his win over the Straight Edge Leader on the biggest event of the summer, Drew went personal by walking out with his opponent’s family bracelet, an instance that imminently stretched up the feud for weeks to follow.

Then on the latest bygone episode of WWE Raw, CM Punk came out and pointed out that he was smiling despite his loss at SummerSlam. His participation at the PLE was uncertain due to his torn triceps but he eventually got back up and made an in-ring return to WWE singles competition after a decade.

At one point during his promo session, Drew McIntyre came out and held up his arm with CM Punk’s bracelet which prompted the latter to jump the barricade and charge at McIntyre through the crowd. The search continued in the crowd but he never re-appeared. The search should continue on the August 12 episode of Raw.