On the August 5 episode of Monday Night Raw, Bronson Reed launched a vicious attack on Seth Rollins. Reed delivered multiple Tsunami splashes, resulting in the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion being rushed to the hospital. The victim was coughing blood after digesting those bulldozing Tsunami splashes from the heavyweight superstar who was out to make a name for himself.

Many thought that the attack would begin a fresh feud on Raw but that’s not the case. According to the reports of Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Reed’s attack on Seth Rollins was part of an angle to write the latter off television as he is dealing with some injuries. An angle was used to address real-life injury issues.

Meltzer went on to explain that Seth Rollins is cleared to wrestle but he is still in a banged-up state despite a post-Wrestlemania hiatus. Now, this storyline will allow him to take a break and recover from a possible lower back issue. He noted that the situation with the top WWE superstar is not severe and that it’s a good time for him to step away from the ring.

Seth Rollins still expected to be back for WWE Bash in Berlin

The return date for Seth Rollins is uncertain, and it is unclear if he needs a few weeks to recover which might lead to his absence from the upcoming pay-per-view, Bash in Berlin, where he is expected to face Reed,

“It was done for injury reasons…I don’t know how serious. I asked if those were storyline covers for injuries and I was told they both were. Seth is not a bad situation. Seth is cleared, he could wrestle, but he’s banged up so it was a good time for him to take time off and do this. I don’t know if he’ll be back for the pay-per-view [Bash in Berlin] against Bronson Reed.”

Seth Rollins made his return to WWE in late June after being out of action since WrestleMania 40 due to a torn meniscus. Soon after his return, he got involved in a storyline between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre after facing Damian Priest for the world heavyweight title at Money in the Bank. now we’ll have to wait and see if he makes it back in time for Bash in Berlin on August 31st.