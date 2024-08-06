Drew McIntyre clearly mentioned on the post-Summerslam media event that his feud with CM Punk on WWE Raw is over. Following his win, Drew still went personal by walking out with Punk’s family bracelet, an instance that should stretch up the feud for weeks to follow.

On the latest episode of WWE Raw, CM Punk came out and pointed out that he was smiling despite his loss at SummerSlam. His participation at the PLE was uncertain due to his torn triceps but he eventually got back up and made an in-ring return to WWE singles competition after a decade.

WWE Raw: New Judgment Day Faction Introduced On August 6 Episode

Punk also addressed Drew McIntyre and everything the latter had put him through in recent times by saying that SummerSlam was just the beginning. He declared that his journey to WrestleMania 41 has just started at the PLE and that goes through a rematch with Drew. After he called out his current rival for a rematch, Seth Rollins instead came out on WWE Raw.

Rollins took a jab at Punk by saying that he was also in a good mood because, after 10 years, it was finally time to put Punk in the dirt. The two were about to fight when Drew McIntyre’s voice from the crowd stopped him. Drew asked why there was so much negativity as WWE Raw was a night of celebration for him following his SummerSlam win.

Raquel Rodriguez Expected Back On WWE Roster In Post-Summerslam 2024 Scenario?

Drew further held up his arm with Punk’s bracelet which prompted Punk to jump the barricade and charge at McIntyre through the crowd. Punk continued looking for Drew in the crowd but he never re-appeared.

WWE Raw: Bronson Reed destroyed Seth Rollins

In the meantime, Rollins was left alone in the ring on WWE Raw as Bronson Reed blindsided him from behind. Rollins managed to hit Reed with a superkick, but Reed responded with a Death Valley Driver and a pair of sentons to take things over. Reed then ascended to the top rope and connected with a pair of Tsunamis to Rollins.

WWE Raw officials arrived to check on Rollins, but Reed delivered 4 more Tsunamis to make a statement. It certainly appears to be the beginning of a new feud on WWE Raw while Punk and McIntyre should continue to go at each other in the coming weeks.