The old version of Judgment Day is through as the faction was reintroduced with a new leader on WWE Raw, this week. This comes after an explosive SummerSlam which saw Damien Priest and Rhea Ripley getting by Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio respectively. These betrayals also cost their respective title matches, as well.

On the latest episode of WWE Raw, Finn Balor made The Judgment Day’s status very clear as he was seen together with Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Carlito, and WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan by her side, a team that will now function as a unit.

Initially, Damian Priest marched down to the ring on WWE Raw and wasted no time in calling out Finn Balor to the ring and taking a beating like a man. Balor didn’t appear as Priest continued to verbally blast him with a promo. Eventually, the former WWE Universal Champion then appeared on the titantron and explained that Judgment Day was never supposed to have a leader until Priest won the World Heavyweight Championship.

He remembered almost becoming the titleholder on WWE Raw, a year ago, only for Priest to cost him the win. Balor revealed that he wouldn’t be fighting Priest, but rather JD McDonagh would take his place. He wanted to wait before fighting Priest. Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan exchanged kisses in the background as Balor was seen talking.

Once this segment was over, JD McDonagh said he thoroughly enjoyed Damian Priest getting kicked out of The Judgment Day because Priest never wanted him in the group. JD challenged Priest to a match for later the night. The former world champion then went on to defeat the current World Tag Team Champion JD McDonagh via DQ after Finn Balor attacked Priest.

The new Judgment Day members then joined in on the attack, which led to Rhea Ripley coming out to make the save. Dom and Liv ran away from the scene. Ripley caught Liv and went for a powerbomb but Dom saved her. Priest and Ripley then laid out McDonagh in the ring while everyone else managed to run away after getting a beatdown.