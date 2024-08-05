Amid a health crisis, one of the emerging star powers of the WWE women’s roster, Raquel Rodriguez has been missing out on plenty of actions. For a brief time, she was back to perform at Elimination Chamber in February to go back into a hiatus and we haven’t heard about her ever since. The latest reports are pretty convincing though as she is expected to be in the fold, shortly.

With Summerslam being in the history books, WWE Raw will deliver its latest installment tonight followed by Smackdown, this Friday night. In general, WWE fans can expect to have a few returns to the scene to shake things up. Going by a reliable source, Raquel Rodriguez might end up being one of those names to make a comeback.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that there has been “some internal talk” of Raquel Rodriguez possibly returning to the ring shortly, news that was further confirmed to them via multiple sources. No further update was given regarding the capacity of this comeback and in which capacity she might be inserted into the WWE storyline.

Trish Stratus Claims To Have “Unfinished Story” For Comeback In The WWE

Raquel Rodriguez is a multi-time champion in the WWE

As a performer across all the three brands that WWE has to offer, Raquel Rodriguez already has quite the accomplishments. She is a former 3-time Women’s Tag Team Champion and has won the titles twice with Liv Morgan and once with former WWE wrestler Aliyah. She had also won the NXT Women’s title during her run on the developmental brand alongside the now-retired NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Chelsea Green Enjoying One Of Her “Favorite Eras” In Career During 2024 WWE Run

Amid health concerns, Raquel Rodriguez has been away from in-ring action since the February 26 edition of Raw where she defeated Chelsea Green. It was revealed around that timespan that the Texas native was diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome. She wasn’t fully healed from the consequences but still participated in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match in February.

Following that match, Raquel Rodriguez further took to social media to inform us about still having some therapy sessions to recover from the ongoing health issues. She took to Instagram and uploaded a photo of herself wearing an oxygen mask as she was undergoing Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy to aid in her recovery.