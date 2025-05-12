Multiple new segments have been announced for the upcoming episode of WWE Raw from Louisville, Kentucky. The general manager of the show, Adam Pearce has announced these new additions to the lineup taking to his social media handle.

In a video posted to his X/Twitter handle, on Sunday, Pearce revealed that Penta will face Chad Gable on WWE Raw. Gable, hiding behind his El Grande Americano persona, interfered at Backlash and cost Penta his Intercontinental Championship match opportunity, this past Saturday night that set up this match.

“After falling short in his quest to become the Intercontinental Champion, tomorrow night Penta goes one-on-one with El Grande Americano’s acquaintance, I guess you could call him that, it’s Penta vs. Chad Gable,” Pearce stated in his message on WWE Raw lineup and also affirmed Jey Uso’s presence on the show. Per him, the world heavyweight champion will be live on the show to address being attacked by Logan Paul last week.

During Backlash PLE, it was already announced that CM Punk will be appearing on WWE Raw, looking for revenge against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker alongside Paul Heyman following the events that unfolded at WrestleMania, and also on the episode of Raw after the PLE.

Heyman turned his back on Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 to align himself with Rollins. Two nights later, Punk confronted Rollins, only to be ambushed by him and his new tag partner, Breakker. Last week, Punk showed up with a steel chair in hand to attack Rollins and cost him a title match opportunity against Uso to seek retribution.

WWE Raw May 12 episode match card

WWE Raw May 12 episode will air live on Netflix from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, bringing all the fallout from the Backlash premium live event set for this weekend. The currently announced match card for the weekly show goes as follows,

– AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

– Penta vs. Chad Gable

– The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) vs. American Made (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed)

– WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez and Giulia

– CM Punk to appear

– Jey Uso to speak