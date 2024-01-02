sportzwiki logo
All

WWE

WWE Raw: CM Punk, Title Match And More Announced For January 8 Episode

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 2, 2024 at 1:55 PM

WWE Raw: CM Punk, Title Match And More Announced For January 8 Episode

WWE Raw has kicked things off in 2024 and they’ve promised to go into high gear as early as possible to build things for Royal Rumble 2024. An unexpected turn of events has been noticed on the Day 1 edition of the show and now we also know what to expect on the next episode.

WWE advertised CM Punk’s return for WWE Raw next week. He will be a part of the January 8th episode that will be emanating from the MODA Center in Portland, Oregon. As per the exclusive news that was published by Ringside News, it was reported that the former WWE Champion was also present, backstage at the Day 1 episode, last night but he wasn’t utilized. It seems that he showed up, even though he wasn’t booked.

WWE Raw: The Rock Returns On Day 1 Edition To Come After Roman Reigns

While nothing specifically was noted, he was probably needed around for another reason on WWE Raw or it was just that CM Punk loves to show up on work trips even if he’s not scheduled to appear on television. While the appearance on WWE Raw was confirmed, it was not noted by the company what he would do during the January 8th episode. Currently, he is scheduled to compete in the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match on January 27.

Is Goldberg A Discussion Point In WWE For A Massive 2024 Return?

WWE Raw: CM Punk returned to action at MSG Live Event

A WWE Live Event was in-store in the latest bygone weekend heading into the latest episode of WWE Raw. One of the biggest highlights of the show was CM Punk featuring in action for the second time since making his WWE comeback to the WWE at Survivor Series 2023 and it came against the same opponent he faced during his comeback match at MSG on December 26.

Also announced for WWE Raw is a match where Cody Rhodes will be facing off against Shinsuke Nakamura. Additionally, there will be a match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, featuring Katana Chance and Kayden Carter against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. The latter team is getting their obligatory rematch after dropping the titles two weeks ago.

WWE Raw January 8 episode match card

– Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
– Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Piper Green & Piper Niven – WWE Women’s Tag Team Title
– CM Punk returns
– Finn Balor vs. Tomasso Ciampa (if Ciampa wins then Balor and Priest will be defending their tag titles against DIY)

Tagged:

cm punk

Women's Tag Team Championship

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

