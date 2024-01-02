WWE Raw: The Rock Returns On Day 1 Edition To Come After Roman Reigns

Days of speculation about a former WWE champion returning to WWE Raw for the Day 1 edition were roaming on the internet and it didn’t disappoint after all. Thousands of fans gathered at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California got to see none other than The Rock fulfilling that spotlight out of nowhere. Most importantly, for the first time, he teased the dream match against Roman Reigns.

Originally, the former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal returned on WWE Raw for the first time in months and everyone seemed disappointed with him. Mahal called out the fans for having the audacity to disrespect The Modern Day Maharaja. Mahal then started disrespecting the USA and his harsh words were finally stopped by The Rock.

This marked The Rock’s first appearance on WWE Raw in 8 years. The Rock said that he’s no Iron Sheik but if Sheik was still here, he’d say who’s this dirty son of a b**ch jabroni was. Rock said if Jinder was one of his movies, he’d be Baywatch, a movie that he never saw. Rock said he had never seen Baywatch and then asked if Jinder had ever watched Baywatch. Jinder was about to answer and Rock said “It doesn’t matter” in his catchphrase.

WWE Raw: The Rock sent an indirect warning to Roman Reigns

Jinder warned The Rock about disrespecting him but The Rock led the crowd to chant Day 1 Douchebag to him. Mahal eventually attacked The Rock, but Rock laid him out with a Spinebuster and the People’s Elbow. The Rock then ended the segment on WWE Raw by saying that he wanted to sit at the top of The Head of the Table and the crowd erupted at this thought.

With this appearance on WWE Raw, it looks like a feud with Roman Reigns is coming and the dream match would be all set for Wrestlemania 40 in April. With the Royal Rumble approaching fast, the common belief is that The Brahma Bull could be set for a Royal Rumble match appearance and win it to confirm his match against Reigns.

Reports also suggested heading into WWE Raw that The Rock could be set for an appearance at Elimination Chamber in Australia, later this year to possibly win the main event bout and solidify his position in the main event of Wrestlemania.