Top WWE Raw Superstar Drew McIntyre will expectedly headline the Clash at the Castle 2024 premium live event in the middle of June. This is going to be the second edition of this particular PLE and the UK native will feature in the marquee match of the night on both occasions. The similarity is that he will again be up against a faction while gunning for a world title.

After weeks of going back and forth on WWE Raw, it was confirmed that Damian Priest will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle 2024 scheduled from Glasgow, Scotland within two weeks. The announcement of the match came through Paul “Triple H” Levesque during WWE King & Queen of the Ring PLE in Saudi Arabia.

WWE Raw: Damian Priest defeated Rey Mysterio

The builds for the match continued following the main event of this week’s WWE Raw where the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest defeated Rey Mysterio. Rey hit a 619 and a springboard splash for a near fall after which Carlito and Dragon Lee started brawling. Priest took advantage and hit a South of Heaven chokeslam for the pinfall win.

Right after the match was over, McIntyre attacked Priest from behind. The crowd chanted for Punk as McIntyre hit Priest with a Future Shock DDT before putting Bálor, Carlito, and McDonagh single-handedly aside. McIntyre cleared the announce table but Priest got up and chokeslamm-ed McIntyre through the table to close WWE Raw.

That being said, the message was loud and clear for McIntyre that it won’t be easy for him to win back the world title at Clash at the Castle. After winning the belt from Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania, Punk’s distraction allowed Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract to win the gold and since then McIntyre and Priest have entered a feud on WWE Raw.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 premium live event is scheduled from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday, June 15. The currently confirmed match card following this week’s WWE Raw goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

– WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable

– WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles (TBA)