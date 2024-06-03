WWE Smackdown can no longer be tagged as the Island of Relevancy now that Roman Reigns isn’t here with the Undisputed WWE Title around his shoulder. Cody Rhodes did the unthinkable in the main event of Wrestlemania 40 Night Two as he pinned the former champion and put an end to the title reign that lasted for 1316 days to further send him into a hiatus.

Previous reports confirmed that the top WWE Star will be out of action for some time and it’s likely that he’s not coming back until the biggest event of the summer, Summerslam. Since the second largest WWE premium live event of the year has been slotted to go down in the early days of August, the anticipation is that Roman Reigns will be back before that.

Brock Lesnar Needs To Be Legally Cleared Before Making 2024 WWE Return

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the topic that how Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns are being turned into babyface figures via current storyline progression on Smackdown. Furthermore, Meltzer also speculated that The Tribal Chief might just return in July and it should happen before SummerSlam,

“Heyman and Roman are being turned babyface by the audience. They make it clear that he’s coming back soon. So I figure that’s probably in July.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Roman Reigns possibly feuding against Solo Sikoa upon return

In the absence of Roman Reigns, The Bloodline faction has gone through significant changes as Solo Sikoa has taken up the charge, with Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa joining the group. Paul Heyman did not approve this shift in leadership as he’s seemingly frustrated with Sikoa’s actions over the past few weeks.

For the time being, Roman Reigns has been advertised for the SmackDown before SummerSlam 2024 as his next televised appearance. This is another indication that his lengthy hiatus will end during the summer and he will resurface once again to participate in the August PLE.

Rumors are there that Roman Reigns might compete in a singles contest against Solo Sikoa at Summerslam on August 3rd. Plus, a faction vs. faction match between Sikoa’s Bloodline and the OG Bloodline could also go down at Survivor Series 2024 in a WarGames encounter.

WWE NXT: Jordynne Grace Receiving Insane Amount Of Money For 3 Appearances