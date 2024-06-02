Over the past decade, WWE built Brock Lesnar to be the best marquee attraction in the company to sell out bigger pay-per-view events. His days around professional wrestling are in jeopardy in the newly Endeavor-owned WWE especially after his name got involved in a lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon. In recent reports, it’s been declared that he needs to make himself free from the legal complexities before making an eventual WWE return.

Initially slated for an appearance at Royal Rumble 2024, plans around Brock Lesnar were disrupted due to legal complications related to Vince McMahon’s trafficking lawsuit. This ruled out his appearance on WWE TV while he also faced further setbacks with the Endeavor-owned company where Vince McMahon doesn’t possess any power.

Update On Becky Lynch’s Possible WWE Return Timeline From 2024 Hiatus

Brock Lesnar was excluded from the roster of the latest WWE video game, WWE 2K24 before already getting removed from WWE creative plans. This set of happenings made things worse for the multi-time champion’s status within the WWE. According to the latest reports of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brock Lesnar must be cleared by WWE’s legal team before he can be allowed on TV. As of this writing, this clearance is yet to be given,

“Regarding any rumors of Lesnar returning, he has to be cleared by WWE legal (remember WWE is still a defendant in the Janel Grant lawsuit) and that hasn’t happened yet.”

Reason Summerslam WWE PLE Becoming A Two-Night Show In 2026

Brock Lesnar’s return rumors around Wrestlemania were not true

Around Wrestlemania XL in early April, rumors started swirling that there was some sort of “movement” in WWE to bring Brock Lesnar back into the fold. But as dictated through the follow-up reports provided by Sescoops, the top WWE Star was not any closer to making a return to WWE and he was never considered to be in any creative capacity given this was a legal issue,

“No one is going to get involved in that situation. This is a legal issue and until the lawyers decide that Brock is to be brought back, there is no movement at all, or a movement on his behalf.”

Away from the WWE television, Brock Lesnar was last seen in a match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023 which was a loss in their final match of a trilogy.