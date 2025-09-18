Liv Morgan suffered an elbow injury on the June 16 episode of WWE Raw that went down at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. This happened just weeks ahead of the returning all-women show, Evolution, in July, where Morgan was reportedly scheduled to face WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. Eyeing this match, WWE also brought these two together on TV for a program that had to be scrapped due to the injury.

A simultaneous angle was also picked up on WWE Raw at the same time, with Roxanne Perez entering the Judgment Day fray, hinting at a romantic angle with Liv’s on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio. Even Liv’s absence allowed Perez to continue as the other half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Raquel Rodriguez. Many assumed this feud would resume upon Liv’s return, which may not be the case.

A WWE Premium Live Event Coming To Italy In Early 2026 On Netflix

According to BodySlam.net, sources have stated that there have been no discussions about a Liv Morgan vs. Roxanne Perez feud when Liv Morgan comes back on WWE Raw from her injury,

“As of recently, sources indicate to Bodyslam that there haven’t been any discussions about a Liv Morgan/Roxanne Perez feud upon Morgan’s return from injury.”

WWE Raw: Liv Morgan was unhappy over Roxanne Perez losing tag titles

The storyline assumption was that Liv would be unhappy over the fact that Perez dropped the tag titles at SummerSlam and would thereby use this reason to continue her beef with Perez on WWE Raw. While speaking to the Wrestling Classic, Dominik Mysterio was asked about the matter, and he also admitted that Liv was irate over this. As such, he also wanted Perez to make it up to Liv after she returns,

“You’re trying to get on Liv’s good side and you lose her title — Liv was not happy about that. So I think she definitely needs to make up for it.”

While there’s no exact update available regarding the returning date for the top WWE Raw Superstar, the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble is set to be held in Saudi Arabia in January, and that event seems to be perfect for her to make a triumphant comeback. The inactive WWE Raw roster member recently reported to the Performance Center to get herself out of the ring rust.