Tonight marks the go-home episode of WWE Raw for the returning Evolution premium live event, meaning the final build-ups for the all-women show will be there on the show. Multiple segments and matches for the episode have been announced that will also take the builds forward for this week’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.

A new match featuring the reigning mid-card champion has been officially announced for the all-women PLE, stacking up the card of the show, as informed by the WWE Raw General Manager, Adam Pearce, on social media. Becky Lynch will defend her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against both Bayley and Lyra Valkyria at Evolution.

Alongside this bout, Pearce also noted that Lynch will appear live on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. For the time being, the segments are being promoted so that the champion will address two of her opponents on the show. Given the bad blood that these women share, things should go physical with the two challengers invading the segment.

The WWE Raw GM also announced three of the four matches in a video on Sunday,

“Newly crowned Women’s tag team champion Roxanne Perez goes one-on-one with Kairi Sane, and in a rematch from SummerSlam Sami Zayn one-on-one with Bron Breakker. And I ain’t done cooking, Big Bronson Reed will go toe-to-toe on Monday in Providence against Main Event Jey Uso.”

Apart from the announcements from Pearce, the matchup between Seth Rollins vs. Penta was further confirmed through an Instagram post on Sunday. Rollins will also be in action on this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in a match against LA Knight. The heel faction of Rollins, Breakker, and Reed, managed by Paul Heyman, has long been involved in semi-feuds with the likes of Penta, Zayn, and CM Punk on WWE Raw over the past few weeks.

WWE Raw July 7 episode match card

The final WWE Raw episode before the historic Evolution II premium live event takes place, tonight at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, and it currently has the following matches on the card,

– Becky Lynch will address Bayley and Lyra Valkyria

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Kairi Sane

– Seth Rollins vs. Penta

– Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

– Jey Uso vs. “Big” Bronson Reed