Discussions continue to pour in about the way that WWE Evolution 2025 is being set up amid an entire chaotic situation. With a ton of wrestling as well as mainstream events already being there, next weekend, many believe that WWE intentionally wanted the show only to happen, just to provide tough competition toward AEW, despite the fear of a failure.

WrestleTix posted an update on July 4th that gave us a picture of a ticket-moving scenario for the upcoming weekend at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, containing Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE Evolution. SNME, set for July 12th and featuring Bill Goldberg’s retirement match against Gunther, appears to be a sellout, with 10,731 tickets having been distributed, with only 1,784 tickets remaining.

Lyra Valkyria Wanted To Face Ex-NXT Women’s Champion At WWE Evolution 2025

The situation is totally different for WWE Evolution 2025, happening next Sunday night on July 13th. Only 4,804 tickets have been distributed for the event, with 1,578 tickets still available. This occurred irrespective of the seats for the all-women PLE being priced at just $56.75, significantly lower than SNME, where standard admission starts at $103.35.

Also, while speaking on Lucha Libre Online, Hugo Savinovich talked about WWE Evolution 2025 and how many of the female wrestlers are unhappy about the way it’s being handled by the company. Some of them feel that WWE head-honchos, especially Triple H, haven’t provided enough support or attention to this historic event.

Even though both Stephanie McMahon and Triple H have said they support women in wrestling, the practical scenario is completely different, as the feeling is that the company hasn’t done enough to promote WWE Evolution 2025 or build exciting storylines for it. Some of the female wrestlers even feel ignored at this point,

“They feel they were placed in an event that’s not receiving proper support. Yet people like Stephanie McMahon and Triple H supposedly believe it’s important for the market and acknowledge that women do draw revenue and have headlined major shows like WrestleMania. The issue with Evolution 2 is that many of the wrestlers feel neglected.”

WWE Evolution 2025: Trish Stratus Returns On Smackdown To Receive Title Match At PLE

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. 2 teams TBD

– Miss Money in the Bank Naomi vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE