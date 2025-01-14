The third overall episode of WWE Raw on Netflix will air, next Monday night with a WWE Hall of Famer appearing on the show in his home state of Texas. Per the confirmation on WWE’s social media handles, the former WWE Champion John Bradshaw Layfield will appear on next Monday’s episode which also includes a WrestleMania rematch.

JBL’s appearance was first announced on the latest bygone WWE Raw that went down from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. While there’s no update on why Layfield will be appearing on the show, it should be noted that he has been training to make a potential in-ring return in 2025. As part of his goal, he’s also made recent indie and TNA appearances where he has gotten physical. In the WWE, JBL has not featured in an official match since a cameo in the 2014 Royal Rumble.

In the above-mentioned Wrestlemania rematch, Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre is also set for next week’s WWE Raw in Texas. McIntyre defeated Rollins at WrestleMania to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, last year. But he was then attacked by CM Punk, allowing Damian Priest to successfully cash in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre.

On this week’s episode of WWE Raw, the trio excluding Priest got engaged in a promo battle in the opening segment. Punk officially confirmed his participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble 2025 matchup in that segment only to be interrupted by Rollins and then McIntyre.

With both men sharing beef with Punk, they also declared themselves for The Rumble, aspiring to ruin Punk’s ambition to finally main-eventing Wrestlemania. McIntyre also addressed Rollins during the segment on WWE Raw and stated that the difference between Rollins and Punk was that Punk could at least admit “what a piece of crap he is.”

WWE Raw January 20 episode match card

The January 20 episode of WWE Raw takes place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– WWE Hall of Famer “JBL” John Bradshaw Layfield appears

– Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre in a Wrestlemania XL rematch

– The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) in action