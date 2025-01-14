The old-school-themed Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 will be hosted much sooner than expected, this year and it already has two title matches on the card. Following this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, these two matches have officially been confirmed for the show.

After missing Raw’s debut on Netflix in person, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther returned, this week and criticized the roster for fighting over personal drama, emphasizing that the only prize worth fighting for was his World Title.

This led Jey Uso to make his way to the ring as he told Gunther that now that his family drama was behind him, his focus would be on the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 that’s less than two weeks away on the calendar.

Gunther brushed off the idea stating that “Main Event” might be Jey’s nickname but it’s Gunther’s rightful place, and Jey should steer clear of the championship picture. Gunther was about to leave but Jey stopped him and promised that Gunther would respect him at Saturday Nights Main Event 2025. The match was then officially advertised on WWE’s social media account.

WWE Intercontinental Championship will also be on the line at the upcoming Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 edition as Bron Breakker will defend his title against the bitter rival Sheamus. On the latest bygone episode of Raw, Sheamus defeated Ludwig Kaiser in a number-one contender’s match on Raw to receive this title match opportunity.

After the match, Sheamus greeted commentator Pat McAfee but then suddenly confronted Breakker who was spotted at ringside. Commentary during the show also pointed out that Sheamus had not held a singles championship in WWE in nearly four years and Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 could bring it desperate times for him.

WWE Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 Match Card

The overall second and the first Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 edition goes down Saturday, January 25 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas streaming exclusively on NBC’s USA Network and Peacock. The announced match card for the event goes as follows,

– World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus