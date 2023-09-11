WWE Raw: Liv Morgan Reportedly Checked Up Injured Arm For A Return

Being one of the most popular faces on the Raw roster, WWE fans do miss Liv Morgan to a big extent. We have not seen her in months and that should be the case for some more weeks due to her injury condition. The good thing is that she’s tracking her injury in a good way which could eventually prepone her return when the time is right.

Most recently, PWInsider noted in their reports that Liv Morgan was heading back to Birmingham, Alabama for a follow-up on her injury. That being said it’s safe to assume that WWE will soon give some positive updates to their fans about the former champion, soon,

“The word making the rounds at last night’s Raw taping was that Liv Morgan, who has been out of action with an arm injury, will be heading to Birmingham, Alabama next week for a follow-up.”

Just a few days ago, Liv Morgan stirred up the internet by posting a simple tweet. While recovering from the ongoing injury, the former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion has teased debuting a new look. On social media, she made a post that didn’t have any caption but only a photo with some trimmed hair. It could mean that she will be out with a new haircut upon her TV return.

Liv Morgan was troubled with injury since after Wrestlemania 39 season.

The original injury of Liv Morgan occurred on the May 12 episode of Smackdown where she and Raquel Rodriguez put their WWE Women’s Tag Team title on the line against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green just a month after winning those titles. The injury forced the pair to vacate the titles which were picked up by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Eventually, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won those belts back at Money in the Bank on July 1 in a rematch with Ronda and Shayna. Liv was then attacked on the July 25 episode of Raw by Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, which was reportedly a way to write her off TV as she continued to deal with a shoulder issue, possibly the old one. There is currently no update available on her impending return.

It appears that Liv Morgan was back on TV from her initial injury, sooner than expected which should have reaggravated the issue as she now has to unfortunately stay out of the equation. Hopefully, the former Riott Squad member will be back without much delay, and solid storyline planning reserved for her.