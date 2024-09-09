WWE Raw will host its season premiere, this week to start things off for the WWE Week on the USA Network on tonight. The show will take place in the hometown of Bret “The Hitman” Hart and he will be in attendance at the show to make the fans excited. This marks the return of the legend on WWE TV for a storyline after a few years and a current roster member is also excited about it.

Speaking on Buzz Bishop, Liv Morgan commented on Bret Hart’s appearance on this week’s WWE Raw, and speaking on the conversation, she revealed some fond memories involving the Canadian veteran. Admitting that she had the opportunity to meet him before this, Morgan also gushed over how he always texted Natalya about her fan-girl moment for Bret.

“Yeah, I’ve met him a couple times,” Liv Morgan stated ahead of WWE Raw. “I love Bret Hart, I loved his career. Big fan of his book. I remember when I was reading his book, I kept texting [Natalya], ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe this.’ Big fan of him, and I’m excited to see him. I’m excited he’s gonna be back, and in his stomping grounds, too. What better way to have Monday Night RAW?” (quotes courtesy Wrestlezone)

WWE NXT: Chelsea Green “Didn’t Agree” On September 10 Match Against Giulia

Bret’s appearance on WWE Raw was also promoted by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H who mentioned Alberta, Canada to be the Hart Country. This will be the first time that the Hall of Famer will be seen on WWE TV since his attendance at Clash at the Castle 2022 where he was shown sitting in the audience section. He actively participated in WWE programming by attending the WWE Hall of Fame 2019 for The British Bulldogs’ induction ceremony.

WWE Raw September 9 episode match card

The September 9 episode of WWE Raw is scheduled from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and the currently confirmed match card for the episode goes as follows,

– Intercontinental Championship Contender’s tournament fatal-4-way finale: Jey Uso vs. Pete Dunne vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ilja Dragunov

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill defend against Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

– Street fight: Wyatt Sicks (Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross) vs. American Made (Chad Gable, Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, Ivy Nile)

– WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart to appear

– Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee

– Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega, and TBA vs. Pure Fusion Collective (Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Sonya Deville)