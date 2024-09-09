The possible next face figure of the WWE NXT Women’s division, Giulia arrived at the scene during the No Mercy premium live event, a week ago. Soon after the arrival, she indicated to come after the top women’s championship of the brand as a challenge had been laid down by the Japanese sensation to the reigning NXT women’s champion.

In the headliner segment of the September 3 episode of WWE NXT, Roxanne Perez was out in the ring to boast about her win over Jaida Parker at No Mercy to retain her title. Chelsea Green interrupted her in a move where fans initially thought of seeing Giulia. Green claimed herself to be the self-proclaimed number-one contender for the NXT Women’s title.

The lights in the arena went out again and out came Giulia to the ring for the very first time on a weekly episode of WWE NXT. She quickly took out Green before turning her attention to Perez, issuing a challenge for the women’s title on the premiere episode of NXT on CW on October 1.

While this title match is yet to be made, official, WWE has since booked Giulia for her maiden bout on WWE NXT television against Chelsea Green. Instead of welcoming the honor of facing the Japanese veteran, Green has started complaining on social media to cancel this match. Taking to Twitter, she stated the following,

“WHAT?? I did NOT agree to this!!!!! Someone has made a big mistake and I’m very busy on Tuesdays. I can’t make it!!! @avawwe_ plz rectify this.”

Green made a surprise return to WWE NXT, last week and it appeared that she’s being fed to Giulia who is an established pro wrestler in the circuit. A squash match against Green is expected on tomorrow’s show that will set her up for the future title match against Perez, next month.

WWE NXT September 10 episode match card

The September 10 episode of WWE NXT will be airing from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the currently confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– Jordynne Grace defends the TNA Knockouts World Championship in an open challenge

– NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer & Axiom defend against The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

– NXT Heritage Cup Champion Charlie Dempsey defends against Je’Von Evans

– NXT Championship number one contender’s Last Man Standing match: Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne

– Duke Hudson vs. Ridge Holland

– Giulia vs. Chelsea Green