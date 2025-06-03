Scheduled for a third encounter, this weekend, Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch met in the ring for a conversation this week on WWE Raw. But with the bad blood boiling down between the two quite deep, they couldn’t stick to verbal jabs as a fight got loose, with Valkyria getting the upper hand.

The June 2, 2025, episode of WWE Raw took place at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Becky Lynch stated in a backstage segment that she’s the best thing that has happened to Lyra Valkyria’s career. To respond to the claim, Valkyria had a live segment on the show as she addressed the same in the ring with a mic in hand.

Before throwing down at Money in the Bank with the Women’s Intercontinental Title on the line, the reigning champion had a chance to cut a promo during WWE Raw’s second hour. Valkyria had a lot to offer in her promo, as she tried to get the fans hyped for her upcoming title defense. She also addressed Becky Lynch’s earlier promo and invited her to come to the ring.

WWE Raw: A confident Lyra Valkyria blasted rival Becky Lynch

Becky came out but Valkyria didn’t let Becky talk. Then the champion said that The Man’s downfall needs to be observed. Admittedly, Lynch has hurt her like nobody else, but all she did was “unlock the side of me that is capable of beating you.” Valkyria intended to get a third win against Becky Lynch at Money in the Bank, and she was ready to give a preview of the coming fight in front of the fans on WWE Raw.

THE MAN shortly backfired by suggesting that all she wanted to do was make Valkyria better, but now the latter will have to raise her hand at Money in the Bank after dropping the IC title. Disagreeing to fight Valkyria in Tulsa, Lynch walked away. However, Valkyria chased Lynch up the ramp and they brawled some sometime before WWE Raw officials broke them up.

Valkyria won her first singles match against Becky at Halloween Havoc 2023 by successfully defending her NXT Women’s Championship. Valkyria then again successfully defended her Intercontinental Title against Lynch, earlier this month at Backlash. Last week on WWE Raw, the two agreed to fight, again at Money in the Bank 2025 PLE scheduled for this Saturday night.