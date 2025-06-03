After reports went viral about Carlito’s departure from the WWE, he didn’t feature on the latest episode of WWE Raw. While his presence was still felt inside the Judgment Day clubhouse, not all the members of the faction were successful in their important matches scheduled on the June 2, 2025 episode on Netflix.

During his latest stint with the WWE, Carlito could be spotted in the Judgment Day clubhouse with his PS5, throwing in hilarious takes during conversation while gaming. Until this week’s WWE Raw, he had become a unique fixture in Judgment Day’s weekly segments, but Dominik Mysterio paid a tribute to the former Intercontinental Champion by sporting a “That’s Not Cool” t-shirt.

As WWE Raw progressed, Liv Morgan told Finn Balor that she didn’t have trust in Roxanne Perez, the newest member of Judgment Day. Shortly after, Kairi Sane defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez. Women’s World Champion IYO SKY stopped Liv Morgan from interfering in the match.

WWE Raw: Future tag title match was set up on June 2 episode

Earlier that night on WWE Raw, Stephanie Vaquer defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile in a Triple Threat Match to secure the last spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank 2025 Ladder Match. Plus, Morgan also lost to Kairi Sane, last week, which might set up a future tag team title defense against the team of Sane and SKY. Elsewhere, Judgment Day’s Finn Balor & JD McDonagh defeated The War Raiders after a distraction from Roxanne Perez.

In the absence of Carlito, the heel faction will continue on WWE Raw with Balor, McDonagh, Dominik, Morgan, Rodriguez, and Roxanne. Time will tell if any surprising happenings bring back the veteran to the fold.

“My contract is up in 2 weeks. It will not be renewed. On top of that, WWE is demanding I pay back the $ they paid me for apparently ‘stealing money’ from the company,” Carlito wrote before WWE Raw, affirming that his WWE-run has come to an end. “After reviewing my footage on Netflix for the past months they suggested I pay them back the money.”