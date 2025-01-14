If the previous reports are to go by then the women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament finale was postponed on WWE Raw for a week for a valid reason. With a loaded episode reserved for last week’s Netflix premiere show, the inaugural champion could have been overshadowed by the other appearances which wasn’t the case, this week.

In one of the main events of the January 13 episode of WWE Raw that went down from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, Lyra Valkyria defeated Dakota Kai in the tournament final to win the Women’s Intercontinental Championship and make history in her young WWE career with her main roster just getting started.

Following WWE Raw, Valkyria commented on her win through a digital exclusive where she simply was overwhelmed with the feeling of not only winning a championship but also etching her name in the history books, forever.

It was also noted by Valkyria that she earned her way to the championship win following the call-up on WWE Raw, last year,

“I am the first-ever [Women’s Intercontinental Champion]. I have dreamed about making a moment like this, carving out of own little piece of history. There’s only ever one first-ever. My name is now in the history books. I’m the Women’s Intercontinental Champion.”

With the host of the interview asking Valkyria to comment on what kind of champion fans could expect her to be, she emphasized representing the title as this would be the very best in the ring. Being a babyface superstar of the WWE Raw locker room, the UK-native also stated that she was ready to take on anyone in the busiest phase of the year.

“I’m prepared to take on absolutely anyone. To be the champion at a time when, and I say this from the bottom of my heart, the women’s division right now is the best that it has ever been, ever, so I’m prepared for any challenger, anytime,” Valkyria continued on the WWE Raw digital exclusive.

“It’s Rumble season, it’s ’Mania season. People are as hungry as they’ve ever been. I’m ready for anything.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

WWE Raw: Lyra Valkyria defeated Dakota Kai to win women’s IC title

Valkyria defeated Ivy Nile and Zelina Vega in a Triple Threat in the first round of the inaugural IC title tournament. Then on the December 30 episode of WWE Raw, she further defeated IYO SKY in the semifinal to advance to the final match of the tourney against Kai.

As seen in the match on last night’s WWE Raw, Valkyria managed to survive the GTK (Go To Kick) by rolling out of the ring as Kai was going for the pinfall. Then she escaped a boot to the face and drove Kai to the mat with the Nightwing finisher to earn the pinfall win over the women’s Intercontinental Championship.