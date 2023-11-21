WWE Raw: Major Changes Coming To Red Brand Following Survivor Series 2023?

Change is in the air on WWE Raw as per the reports have claimed in recent times and that should have gone down from this week onward. However, it seems like WWE halted things for a week more and we could see a revamp for the flagship show once the Survivor Series gets over this weekend.

According to the reports from Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, a change is imminent for the theme song that’s being used for WWE Raw. At present, Vo Williams’ Greatness song has been the theme for the past couple of years and WWE management feels that this should be a change to be made, imminently,

“A source revealed to Fightful that a new theme song could debut on the show very soon, as soon as this week. We haven’t been able to confirm as much as that quite yet, but did confirm that it was a discussion and a song has been produced. From a timing perspective, it would make sense, as Vo Williams’ “Greatness” has been used for almost exactly two years, as it debuted on November 22, 2021.”

Update on WWE Raw’s new theme song to be unveiled

The report went on to add info about the upcoming song on WWE Raw with the following statement, “early indications were that the theme would be a Def Rebel production, which we’ve not confirmed as of yet. Def Rebel produced the current Smackdown theme “Nobody Better than Me” and numerous WWE themes.”

Per the reports, fans did expect to witness changes in the song as well as production, starting from this week’s WWE Raw which wasn’t the case. Perhaps the changes will come into effect once the final premium live event of the year passes by, this Saturday which will further create a long gap until the next WWE PLE scheduled in January of next year in the form of Royal Rumble 2024.

The November 20 edition of WWE Raw marked the go-home edition for Survivor Series 2023 where the final builds for the PLE were observed. The 5th members of both the WarGames teams were revealed on the show to raise the stakes. Furthermore, high-stake matches like Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Becky Lynch vs. Xia Li, and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Chad Gable also went down on the show.