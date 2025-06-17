For the very first time, Becky Lynch will put her Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the line on WWE Raw, next week against Bayley. A match that was originally rumored to take place at the Evolution 2025 premium live event has thus been preponed after the duo had a confrontation on the latest Monday’s show on Netflix.

Bayley and Lynch had an in-ring promo exchange on the June 16 episode of WWE Raw on Monday’s Raw in a follow-up angle of Bayley’s return, last week, seeking vengeance on Lynch for attacking her and taking her out of the WrestleMania 41 match card. Lynch delivered a cheap shot on Bayley only to receive a punch to the face.

Later on WWE Raw, Bayley vs. Becky Lynch for the women’s IC title was announced for next week, while Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles for the men’s Intercontinental Championship was announced for Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

WWE Raw: King And Queen Of The Ring 2025 Tournament Semifinals Set

On the June 9 episode of WWE Raw, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch said that her bitter rival Lyra Valkyria hurt her shoulder while raising her hand at Money in the Bank via an unexpected attack. Hence, Becky wanted Lyra to apologize to her, and Lyra came out on the ramp. However, this was just a distraction for Bayley to return on WWE Raw and attack Lynch.

Apart from Becky vs. Bayley, a King of the Ring tournament semifinal matchup will also take place next week on Raw, with Cody Rhodes going one-on-one with Jey Uso. Rhodes advanced to the semis on SmackDown, while Uso advanced last night. The two semifinalists also had a confrontation.

A Queen of the Ring semifinals will also be there on WWE Raw with Roxanne Perez facing Jade Cargill. Perez advanced to the semis, last week on the red brand show, while Cargill advanced on Friday’s Smackdown.

WWE Raw June 23 episode match card

WWE Raw June 23 episode takes place at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch defends against Bayley

– King of the Ring semifinals: Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso

– Queen of the Ring semifinals: Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez