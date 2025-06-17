The annual King and Queen of the Ring 2025 tournament progressed on the latest episode of WWE Raw from the RESCH Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, via which the semifinals for both the men’s and women’s iterations of the tournaments are set.

Asuka defeated Raquel Rodriguez, Ivy Nile, and Stephanie Vaquer in a Fatal-4-Way match to advance to the Semi-Final of the Queen of the Ring tournament in the opening contest of WWE Raw. The Empress of Tomorrow returned to action on WWE TV for the first time since May last year and quickly got back into the race for a women’s title match opportunity.

In the closing portion of the bout on WWE Raw, Rodriguez ran Vaquer down with a big boot before catching her with a chokeslam. Raquel couldn’t capitalize as Rhea Ripley interfered and pulled her rival out of the ring and delivered a Riptide. Ripley then threw Rodriguez into the ring, with Asuka following up with a Hip Attack for the pinfall win.

WWE Raw: Chaotic main event decides new KOTR semi-finalist

Then, in the main event of the June 16 episode of WWE Raw, Jey Uso defeated “Big” Bronson Reed, Sheamus, and Rusev in a Fatal-4-Way Match to advance to the Semi-Final of the King of the Ring tournament.

Bron Breakker attacked Jey during the match, leading Sami Zayn to make the save. Bron took him out, but Penta came out and laid out Breakker. LA Knight then pushed Reed off the top rope, which led Jey to capitalize and pin Reed after hitting him with two splashes off the top rope.

Seth Rollins came out to attack Jey after the match was over on WWE Raw, but Cody Rhodes made a surprise appearance on the show to stop Rollins. Cody and Seth had an intense face-off before Rollins left the ring. Cody and Jey shook hands, showing respect to each other to end the show.

Cody and Jey will square off in the Semi-Final on next week’s WWE Raw. On that same episode, Jade Cargill will face Roxanne Perez in the Semi-Final from the women’s side. At a glance, the current lineups are given below,

WWE King of the Ring semifinals

Friday, June 20 SmackDown: Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn

Monday, June 23 Raw: Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso

WWE Queen of the Ring semifinals

Friday, June 20 SmackDown: Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss

Monday, June 23 Raw: Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez