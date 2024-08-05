WWE Raw will begin its journey in the post-Summerslam season from tonight onward where the card comprising several matches and appearances, has already been announced. Apart from some of the top superstars appearing on the show, a couple of returns will also go down on the night.

It’s been confirmed during the post-show of Summerslam that CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and new World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER will be in attendance at WWE Raw, this week. Nothing in particular was noted regarding the capacity of these show-ups.

At Summerslam, Gunther defeated Damian Priest at SummerSlam to become the new world champion on Raw. There’s no update on a rematch between the two that would be happening at Bash in Berlin set for later this month.

Drew McIntyre defeated CM Punk in a bout filled up with drama at Summerslam with Seth Rollins serving as the special guest referee. McIntyre left the scene with Punk’s family bracelet which hints at the feud’s continuation in the post-Summerslam season of WWE Raw.

In-ring returns have also been announced on WWE Raw for Ludwig Kaiser and Kofi Kingston. Kaiser has been absent from TV since the June 24 episode after suffering broken ribs during a match with Bron Breakker. During his return, he will face Sheamus, tonight to continue an existing feud.

As for Kingston, his absence could be credited to storyline reasons as Karrion Kross injured his shoulder on the same June 24 WWE Raw episode. The former WWE Champion actually made his in-ring return during WWE’s tour of Japan between July 25 to 27 but the company has since announced, he aggravated the injury. Currently, Kingston and Woods are booked to go up against AOP.

WWE Raw August 5 episode match card

The August 5 episode of WWE Raw takes place at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. This show will air on Syfy instead of the USA Network due to Olympics coverage with the following card,

– Gunther will appear live

– CM Punk will appear live

– Drew McIntyre will appear live

– Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

– The New Day vs. AOP

– Awesome Truth vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory

– Wyatt Sicks (Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) vs. Chad Gable, Julius Creed & Brutus Creed

– Sonya Deville vs. Dakota Kai