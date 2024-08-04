SummerSlam 2024 WWE premium live event took place at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio which was the 37th annual edition of the show. The main PLE show had seven overall matches fitted into the card out of which four produced new champions. But Liv Morgan wasn’t one of those names as she was able to leave with her title.

The first match of Summerslam 2024 was Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship. During the match, Rhea dislocated her shoulder in a kayfabe manner as Liv capitalized on it by targeting the injured area, over and over, again.

Summerslam 2024: Drew McIntyre Seeks Revenge On CM Punk At WWE PLE

To the amusement of the fans, Ripley popped it back in by sending herself crashing into the commentary table. Liv further introduced a steel chair to the ring, but couldn’t use it. Then Rhea tried to use it on Liv, but Dominik Mysterio stopped it as Rhea couldn’t win the title via DQ. Liv used this distraction and connected with the Ob-Livion for a near fall.

Mysterio suddenly slid the chair back into the ring before climbing on the apron to distract the referee. The apparent trap was set up to eventually Liv who then landed another Oblivion on Rhea, this time on the chair which the referee never saw. After driving Ripley’s head onto the chair, Liv stole the pinfall win to retain her title at Summerslam 2024.

WWE Summerslam 2024: New World Champion Crowned After Judgment Day Betrayal

Summerslam 2024: Dominik and Liv Morgan made out at WWE PLE

More drama unfolded after the match was over as Dominik joined Liv on the aisle and leaned forward to her for a make-out session. Rhea was seemingly furious as Dom planted a kiss on Liv to end this segment at Summerslam 2024. This came just days after Dom admitted to having hated Liv for all her advances toward him in the past.

With this win at Summerslam 2024, Liv Morgan’s women’s world title reign continues which started at the WWE King & Queen of the Ring PLE in Saudi Arabia. Last night also marked Rhea’s first pinfall loss in singles action for over two years. Her final loss before this also came in the hands of Liv during an episode of WWE Raw in May 2022. Liv was also the one to have sent Rhea to a hiatus after vacating the women’s world title in this year’s April.