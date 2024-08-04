After staying away from the WWE for more than a year, Stephanie McMahon returned with a one-off appearance on the night two of Wrestlemania XL, this April. With that, the rumors started flowing about a possible return to the WWE in a corporate role as her previous efforts were heavily praised by the current head honchos.

To a pleasant surprise for the WWE Universe, Stephanie McMahon was further back on WWE programming at the Summerslam 2024 PLE, last night as many believed that she could be back onboard with the company in a backstage role. However, that’s not true as the merged WWE-TKO banner is yet to officially appoint her in a post.

During the press conference after SummerSlam, Triple H was asked about Stephanie McMahon’s status following her appearance showing up at the biggest party of the summer. After he was questioned about his wife having an official role in the WWE, he turned up with a negative answer. The Game only emphasized the fact of how much she loves this business.

Stephanie McMahon enjoying her family life away from the WWE

“She does not have an official role right now, but I can tell you this, she loves this, she absolutely loves it. Sometimes it’s harder for her to love it, and sometimes it’s easier. It’s easy for her to love it again for her,” Triple H never answered if Stephanie McMahon is keen on making a permanent return to the WWE.

“She’s enjoying watching it, you know she’s enjoying coming to shows, she’s enjoying seeing everyone in the back, she loves it. So, if I’m the little kid booking, she’s sitting there right next to me enjoying it and loving it. She’s been in it her whole life.”

It was further mentioned by the WWE CCO that Stephanie McMahon is really enjoying her time away from having a corporate role in her family life where she takes care of their three kids. Time will tell if something positive happens with her in the WWE aspect.

After Vince McMahon’s initial departure from the WWE in 2022, Stephanie McMahon served as the co-CEO of the company and made a significant impact on the brand. Then in early 2023, Vince bulldozed his way back to the company which forced her daughter to leave the brand. Vince ultimately had to resign from the WWE following a lawsuit.