Upon conclusion of this week’s episode of WWE Raw, we now have received a new set of tag team champions in the WWE women’s division. This title change essentially indicates that things will be shaken up in time for the Wrestlemania 41 season to set up a couple of singles contests on the Show of Shows.

In the main event of the February 24 episode of WWE Raw, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The champions heading into the match were in control in the early going. But Morgan and Rodriguez turned things in their favor after the latter tripped Belair behind the referee’s back and sent Belair into the barricades.

Belair came back and set up for the KOD, but Rodriguez escaped the move and tagged back Morgan, who then delivered an assisted Codebreaker. Dominik was standing at ringside throughout the match on WWE Raw and his presence turned out to be the difference-maker in the finishing sequence.

WWE Raw: Champion Ambushed After First-Ever Successful Title Defense On February 24 Episode

WWE Raw: Dominik’s distraction causes tag team title change

Belair tried to send Rodriguez to the announce table, but by doing the reverse, Rodriguez rather sent Belair into the mat. Naomi attempted to roll up Morgan, but she kicked out. With Dominik standing on the apron, Naomi kicked him in the head which allowed Rodriguez to send her face-first into the turnbuckle. This allowed Morgan to pin Naomi and win the tag titles on behalf of her team on WWE Raw.

This loss ends Belair and Naomi’s tag title reign ends after 177 days. Originally, Belair won the title with Jade Cargill from Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn but Cargill was written out of storylines after an attack by a mystery person that’s yet to be revealed. Morgan and Rodriguez are the prime suspects and this notion had set up the title match on WWE Raw in the first place.

Irrespective of whether they’re guilty of the accusations, Morgan and Rodriguez can now boast of winning the tag team championships for the third time in their careers. Rodriguez is a four-time champion having one additional reign with Aliyah for two weeks in 2022. Interestingly, neither Morgan nor Rodriguez has a successful title defense by their name which they would look forward to changing after winning it back on WWE Raw.