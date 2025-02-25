This week’s episode of WWE Raw made history in a way as it marked the first time that the women’s Intercontinental Championship was on the line. The champion was able to come out of the defense with the title belt intact around her shoulder but the next target for it was waiting with a vicious attack.

On the February 24 episode of WWE Raw, Lyra Valkyria (c) defeated Dakota Kai to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Last week, Kai defeated Ivy Nile to earn a future title shot at the reigning champion in what appeared to be a rematch from the finale of the IC title tournament. However, Kai again fell short of winning the title.

Kai was on a roll in the early goings of the match on WWE Raw as she slammed Valkyria into the apron before following it up with a Senton to the outside. Kai recovered from the Northern Lights pin which led to a fight on the top rope fight between the two. Valkyria capitalized after delivering a Superplex onto Kai from the middle rope.

Kai made a comeback into the match on WWE Raw by catching her mid-way in a middle-rope with a Superkick. A subsequent Helluva Kick and Kairopractor was followed but Kai was still unable to pick up the pinfall victory. Kai regrouped and attempted another Superplex but this time Valkyria slipped through the grasp and transitioned into the Nightwing finisher onto Kai to retain the title.

WWE Raw: Ivy Nile attacks Lyra Valkyria after title defense

Upon the match conclusion on WWE Raw, Valkyria attempted to hold Kai’s hand up, giving a shoutout to the challenger and Kai left after embracing her. This is when Ivy Nile came out and dispatched the Damage CTRL member before focusing on the champion. Catching Valkyria from the middle as she was celebrating, the powerhouse performer landed a brutal suplex on her.

With Nile ending the segment on WWE Raw with a glance at the IC title, it’s safe to say that she should be coming after the belt. She eliminated Valkyria from the women’s Royal Rumble and declared to come after the championship, last month. For the time being, Valkyria has been in possession of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship for 43 days, having won the title after winning the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament on the January 13 episode of WWE Raw.