WWE Raw: New Contenders Crowned; Tag Team Turmoil And More Set For Next Week

ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

WWE

WWE Raw: New Contenders Crowned; Tag Team Turmoil And More Set For Next Week

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 21, 2023 at 11:37 AM

WWE Raw: New Contenders Crowned; Tag Team Turmoil And More Set For Next Week

Starting next week, WWE Raw will go through a rare timespan where the brand will have to wait for almost two months to set things up for the next premium live event. Following Survivor Series, WWE will next host a PLE in the form of Royal Rumble 2024 in late January. Until then, the ongoing storylines will culminate in weekly WWE programming instead of a PLE.

Over on this week’s WWE Raw, Natalya & Tegan Nox defeated Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter, and Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell in a Fatal-4-Way matchup to become the number-one contenders for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Being the winner of this match, Nattie and Nox have now secured a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles held by Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

The champions weren’t too thrilled when this match was booked to determine their next challengers. They have been sitting without any opponents since defending their belts at Halloween Havoc in late October. However, it wasn’t announced when Natalya and Nox will receive their title shot. We can only assume that this match has been reserved for any of the upcoming editions of WWE Raw.

WWE Raw: Major Changes Coming To Red Brand Following Survivor Series 2023?

Tag Team Turmoil booked for WWE Raw November 27 episode

After WWE determined new number-one contenders for the WWE Women’s’ Tag Team Titles, the men’s division also wanted their turn to receive a shot at the undisputed tag titles. A bunch of teams surrounded WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce backstage, and they demanded a match.

WWE Survivor Series 2023: Full 5-On-5 Lineup Revealed For WarGames Matchup

As a result, Adam Pearce was forced to announce that they will hold a Tag Team Turmoil match, next week. A number of teams will battle to determine who the new number-one contenders for Judgment Day’s Undisputed Tag Team Titles will be. For the time being, DIY, The Creed Brothers, Indus Sher, Alpha Academy, The New Day, and Imperium have been added to the bout.

Judgment Day won the tag titles at Payback in September from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. They lost the belts to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Fastlane only to win it back a few weeks later on WWE Raw. Last week’s Drew McIntyre caused Rhodes and Uso the rematch opportunity to win back those titles.

Tagged:

natalya neidhart

The Judgment Day

Women's Tag Team Championship

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Tag Team Championship

Related Article
WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre Joins Judgment Day Before 2023 WarGames Match
WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre Joins Judgment Day Before 2023 WarGames Match

Nov 14, 2023, 12:25 PM

Crown Jewel 2023: New Match Announced Featuring Muslim WWE Superstar
Crown Jewel 2023: New Match Announced Featuring Muslim WWE Superstar

Oct 31, 2023, 12:12 PM

Crown Jewel 2023: New Match Featuring Cody Rhodes Added To WWE PLE
Crown Jewel 2023: New Match Featuring Cody Rhodes Added To WWE PLE

Oct 24, 2023, 12:12 PM

WWE Raw: New Champions Crowned On October 16 Main Event
WWE Raw: New Champions Crowned On October 16 Main Event

Oct 17, 2023, 11:52 AM

WWE Raw: Loaded Lineup Revealed For October 16 Season Premiere Episode
WWE Raw: Loaded Lineup Revealed For October 16 Season Premiere Episode

Oct 16, 2023, 2:23 PM

