WWE Raw: New Contenders Crowned; Tag Team Turmoil And More Set For Next Week

Starting next week, WWE Raw will go through a rare timespan where the brand will have to wait for almost two months to set things up for the next premium live event. Following Survivor Series, WWE will next host a PLE in the form of Royal Rumble 2024 in late January. Until then, the ongoing storylines will culminate in weekly WWE programming instead of a PLE.

Over on this week’s WWE Raw, Natalya & Tegan Nox defeated Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter, and Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell in a Fatal-4-Way matchup to become the number-one contenders for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Being the winner of this match, Nattie and Nox have now secured a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles held by Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

The champions weren’t too thrilled when this match was booked to determine their next challengers. They have been sitting without any opponents since defending their belts at Halloween Havoc in late October. However, it wasn’t announced when Natalya and Nox will receive their title shot. We can only assume that this match has been reserved for any of the upcoming editions of WWE Raw.

Tag Team Turmoil booked for WWE Raw November 27 episode

After WWE determined new number-one contenders for the WWE Women’s’ Tag Team Titles, the men’s division also wanted their turn to receive a shot at the undisputed tag titles. A bunch of teams surrounded WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce backstage, and they demanded a match.

As a result, Adam Pearce was forced to announce that they will hold a Tag Team Turmoil match, next week. A number of teams will battle to determine who the new number-one contenders for Judgment Day’s Undisputed Tag Team Titles will be. For the time being, DIY, The Creed Brothers, Indus Sher, Alpha Academy, The New Day, and Imperium have been added to the bout.

Judgment Day won the tag titles at Payback in September from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. They lost the belts to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Fastlane only to win it back a few weeks later on WWE Raw. Last week’s Drew McIntyre caused Rhodes and Uso the rematch opportunity to win back those titles.