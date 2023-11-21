WWE Survivor Series 2023: Full 5-On-5 Lineup Revealed For WarGames Matchup

Survivor Series 2023 will have a WarGames match in the main event slot where two teams will lock horns inside a steel cage structure. Until last week, the men’s WarGames match had a 4-on-4 lineup but it has been changed to a 5-on-5 matchup as announced on this week’s Raw. New members have respectively joined their teams to raise the stakes for the match while a massive return has also been announced.

Drew McIntyre kicked off this week’s WWE Raw which was the go-home edition of Survivor Series 2023 and explained his heel turn from last week with the following statement,

“I’m not Dominik Mysterio, I have the right for you to listen to me. You are angry about last week, but I am the angriest. They have called me a coward. If you are a Drew fan, I don’t have to explain. Otherwise, you are not.”

Drew said that he isn’t a member of Judgment Day, but will be on their team for the Survivor Series 2023 WarGames match. This is because Drew will get Jey Uso inside a cage after a long wait. WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce also announced that it will be a 5-on-5 WarGames match, and the babyface team needs to reveal their 5th member by the end of the show.

Drew McIntyre then met The Judgment Day backstage and wanted to be in the WarGames Advantage match set for later the night on Raw. In another backstage segment, Cody Rhodes said he has called an “old friend” to be the 5th member to be on their side for the Survivor Series 2023 WarGames match while Jey Uso declared that he’ll face Drew McIntyre in the WarGames Advantage match.

Randy Orton’s return announced for Survivor Series 2023

Then in the main event of Raw, Drew McIntyre defeated Jey Uso to win the WarGames Advantage match on behalf of The Judgment Day. McIntyre kept on attacking Jey after the match alongside Judgment Day which led Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins to come into the ring to make the save.

Before Raw went off the air, Cody Rhodes revealed that the 5th member of their team would be Randy Orton. The Viper wasn’t present on Raw and he will return at Survivor Series 2023 this Saturday, ending his longest hiatus from the WWE to date.