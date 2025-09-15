Tonight’s WWE Raw will mark one of the final red brand appearances for John Cena as his retirement tour gets one more date trimmed. Apart from the future WWE Hall of Famer’s attendance on the show, multiple new segments have now been added, as noted via a social media update provided by Adam Pearce.

The WWE Raw General Manager took to his X account and revealed that El Grande Americano vs. Dragon Lee and Kofi Kingston vs. Penta would be featured on the show. “Fresh off of World’s Collide, El Grande Americano takes on Dragon Lee and Penta one-on-one with Kofi Kingston,” Pearce said in the video. All these names were involved at WWE-AAA Worlds Collide in some capacity this past weekend.

Elsewhere, the focus will be on John Cena on WWE Raw as he approaches closer to a meeting with The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, this Saturday night at Wrestlepalooza. Meanwhile, his appearance tonight on WWE’s flagship show takes place in Springfield, Massachusetts, and hence, Pearce noted that Cena is a member of the Springfield College Hall of Fame, having graduated from the school in 1999. He was also inducted into its Hall of Fame in 2015, having been born and brought up in West Newbury.

Fans are also excited about the news of two wrestling power couples coming under one roof on WWE Raw for two straight nights. A face-to-face segment involving CM Punk, AJ Lee, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch was already announced last week. We now expect all hell to break loose before they lock up in a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza. Previously, Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez was also announced for tonight.

WWE Raw September 15 Episode Match Card

WWE Raw will deliver the go-home edition for Wrestlepalooza 2025 premium live event at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, next Monday night on Netflix with 7 PM ET/4 PM ET being the start time. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– AJ Lee & CM Punk will go face-to-face with Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins

– Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

– John Cena appears

– El Grande Americano vs. Dragon Lee

– Kofi Kingston vs. Penta