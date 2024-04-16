After staying out of action for almost 250 days, Sheamus has finally returned to action on the latest episode of WWE Raw. This marked his first appearance since losing a singles match to former WWE superstar Edge last summer on SmackDown, which also turned out to be the latter’s final match for the company.

Moving forward, Sheamus was seen dealing with neck issues, keeping him off television for months. It was on last week’s WWE Raw that a package aired announcing that The Celtic Warrior would be making his return with the exact date being confirmed on the following episode of Smackdown.

Then on WWE Raw this week, Sheamus returned to his old “Written In My Face” theme song amid huge cheers from the audience present at the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Sheamus then defeated Ivar of The Viking Raiders in a singles contest.

Sheamus then featured in an exclusive interview with WWE interviewer Jackie Redmond and reflected on his first night back in the company in this new era. He mentioned being in rehab offered him hard times but having the first match in the rich country of Canada was worth all the pain. The former world champion concluded the interview by issuing a warning to the WWE Raw locker room to cement his return, dominantly,

“If you want me to send a message to everyone in the WWE locker room, I only have four words, you don’t want this.”

WWE Raw: Chad Gable turned on Sami Zayn

In the main event of the April 15 episode of WWE Raw, Sami Zayn retained his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable. After Zayn defeated Gable in the main event, Gable raised Zayn’s hand and left the ring as Zayn celebrated his win in his home city of Montreal.

As Zayn was hugging his wife at ringside, Gable took him down from behind with a German suplex and pounced on him. WWE Raw ended Gable had Zayn’s leg wrapped up in the turnbuckle with an ankle lock. At WrestleMania, Zayn ended Gunther’s historic run with the Intercontinental title and offered Gable the title match opportunity himself, last week.