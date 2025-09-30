Things got intriguing on the latest episode of WWE Raw en route to the international premium live event, Crown Jewel, in Australia, with the return of Roman Reigns. From a kayfabe injury, The OTC1 returned to help his cousins from the biggest heel faction on the red brand, possibly hinting at his presence at the upcoming PLE, as well.

In the main event of the September 29 episode of WWE Raw, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) defeated The Vision (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed with Paul Heyman at ringside) in a Tornado Tag Team Match. The match outcome was influenced by Reigns’ dramatic return in the closing moments as he pounced on The Vision members with vengeance in mind.

As the match progressed, Reed and Breakker stacked up the two Uso twins to finish them off when Reigns entered the scene on WWE Raw with a chair in hand, picking up from right where he left off. Reed was eventually sent into the crowd through a few chair shots, while Breakke also received a few of those. The Usos eventually picked up the win after hitting a double Samoan splash.

WWE Raw: Roman Reigns approved Jey Uso’s heel antics

As the contest was over, Reigns greeted Jey and shook his hand, approving of his recent heel antics while Jimmy was staring at him from the other side of the ring. WWE Raw went off the air with Jimmy being fully confused in the background. In recent weeks, Jey has acted more aggressively to re-enter the world championship picture, something that Jimmy hasn’t approved.

Meanwhile, Reigns’ return on WWE Raw was foreseen, given PWInsider’s earlier updates claiming he was expected to wrap up filming for the Street Fighter movie towards the end of September. Cody Rhodes, the Undisputed WWE Champion, already returned to the WWE from the same film set to build his WrestlePalooza match against Drew McIntyre.

Upon Reigns’ comeback on WWE Raw, it’s almost evident that he’d also be involved in Crown Jewel set for next weekend in Australia. WWE has also added him to the official poster released for the PLE on social media. There’s no current update on the capacity of his involvement.