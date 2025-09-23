WWE will hold its next premium live event in Australia, titled Crown Jewel 2025, and one major return has been confirmed for the night. Roman Reigns, who’s currently absent from WWE programming, will be back on the show set for the second week of October in Down Under.

While WWE has yet to announce the return of Roman Reigns on WWE television, they have released the official poster of Crown Jewel 2025 premium live event, and it features him at the top, affirming his presence. Since he’s currently not involved in WWE programming, the speculation is that he might show up in a surprise capacity.

The official poster for ‘CROWN JEWEL’ 2025. pic.twitter.com/bkzfO7gDdw — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 22, 2025

As seen in the Crown Jewel 2025 poster, John Cena features in the middle, set to feature in the final match of his WWE career against an unknown opponent. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley, and Drew McIntyre are the other names to be promoted in the poster.

As for Roman Reigns, he was written off WWE TV at Clash in Paris PLE via an attack. Reigns defeated “Big” Bronson Reed in the opening contest of the PLE, but then he was brutally assaulted by Bron Breakker and Reed. It’s possible that Reigns would face Breakker at Crown Jewel 2025, or he will simply be there to seek vengeance on the heel duo.

For the time being, Roman is filming the Street Fighter movie in Australia, and he’s expected to finish his part by the end of September, making him clear for the return on WWE television on or before Crown Jewel 2025. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship is the only officially announced match for the PLE.

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE has booked the Crown Jewel 2025 premium live event as part of a takeover in Australia, from the RAC Arena in Perth, on Saturday, October 11, alongside the go-home PLE edition of Friday Night SmackDown on October 10 and the post-PLE edition of Monday Night Raw on October 13. The confirmed match card for the international PLE goes as follows,

– Men’s Crown Jewel Title Match: WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Champion Seth Rollins

– Women’s Crown Jewel Title Match: WWE Women’s Champion TBA vs. Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer