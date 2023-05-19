Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler made their returns to WWE Raw this week on Monday Night Raw and they’ve quickly been put on the championship hunt. The heel duo is back in pursuit of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles and that has always been the intention of the WWE but the company couldn’t move along with their plan until they made their return on TV due to injury reasons.

Boozer666 has a history of breaking news stories behind his private Twitter account and interestingly, he tweeted out a little ago before the return about Ronda Rousey’s direction. She was always supposed to go after the Women’s Tag Team Titles but the situation has become strange again, owing to the sudden injury suffered by Liv Morgan as she’s out of action.

Although nothing scary was told about Morgan’s injury, the belief is that the tag titles could eventually change hands now that Ronda Rousey is back in the game. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that “WWE was just biding their time” with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles until the former UFC competitors returned,

“The whole thing of this feud was to just bide time until Ronda Rousey came back. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville weren’t the ones who were going to feud with them, that’s Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.”

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were always touted to be tag champs on the Road to Wrestlemania 39

WWE didn’t keep the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on Becky Lynch and Lita for a long as Lita wasn’t back for a longer timespan with the WWE. Plus, the creative team was also in a hurry to kick start the program between Lynch and Trish Status. In fact, Becky Lynch already admitted in an interview that their title run never was the original plan en route to Wrestlemania 39.

That being said, now it might just be time to execute that original idea of crowning Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler with the women’s tag team titles. They won the Women’s Showcase match at WrestleMania 39 and that automatically make them the front-runners to get a shot at the women’s tag team championship in the first place.

In her first step during the return on WWE Raw May 15 episode, Ronda Rousey indicated the same by attacking one-half of the tag champs, Raquel Rodriguez. It’ll be interesting to see when and where, the tag titles finally change hands, again on WWE programming.