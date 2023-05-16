After a long hiatus from WWE programming due to an injury, Ronda Rousey has finally returned during the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. Alongside her, Shayna Baszler was also there and the duo made their presence felt on the show. They’re still sticking to their mission of winning the women’s tag team championship in WWE.

Over on WWE Raw, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan were originally slated to defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, last night. But that title defense was indefinitely postponed due to an injury to Morgan. Instead, a singles match went down between Rodriguez and Green.

Rodriguez got the pinfall win over Green and she was making her way back to the back through the ramp when Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler pounced on her with an attack. The two hadn’t been seen since their participation in the Women’s Showcase match at WrestleMania 39. The duo won that encounter and thus they were the supposed front-runners to get a shot at the women’s tag team championship.

Ronda Rousey was injured throughout Wrestlemania season

However, Ronda Rousey had been dealing with an injury and they couldn’t make any follow-up appearances once the Showcase of Immortals was over. However, she and Shayna Baszler were kept in the pool of Draft 2023 and they, as a team, were sent to the Raw brand during the shakeup process to make a fresh start on WWE programming.

Several reports before WrestleMania 39 suggested that the team of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler from Smackdown was planned to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship at the PLE. That was the reason why the team of Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita headed into the Show of Shows as the reigning champions in the first place to produce a marquee match from the women’s division.

But plans had to be changed due to Ronda Rousey suddenly re-aggravating a forearm injury on the Road to WrestleMania 39. The UFC Hall of Famer wasn’t fit enough to compete at the event due to her injury and she was rightfully kept out of action before it. Thus, the WrestleMania Showcase Fatal-4-Way Tag Team encounter was set up where she was protected by the other participants.