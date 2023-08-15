Over the past several weeks on WWE Raw, Judgment Day has been involved in a feud with Seth Rollins via which the champion already defended his title against Finn Balor. That feud came to a halt after a surprising heel turn by Shinsuke Nakamura, last week at the expense of the champion who has now officially let his intentions know about becoming the next challenger for the world title.

Michael Cole interviewed Shinsuke Nakamura in the ring, this week and asked him why he turned heel and attacked World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on last week’s WWE Raw. Firstly, Nakamura said something in Japanese and then added, “I want the World Title.”

Cole again asked whether it was necessary to kick the champion in the head with Kinshasa in reply to which Nakamura said something in Japanese and then said, “I will win the World Title.”

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura could go down at WWE Payback

Seth Rollins then came out and said he doesn’t feel Nakamura is telling the whole truth. Instead of kicking him on the head, all Nakamura had to do for a title shot was to ask him for it. Moving on, the challenge for a title match was And Nakamura was also asked about the place and time for the match. Nakamura said something in Seth’s ear and left.

A concerned Seth Rollins stared at Nakamura when he was again flattened out in the ring with the Kinshasa Kick for two weeks in a row. While nothing regarding the upcoming title match has been announced on WWE’s part on Raw, we assume this match would eventually be added to WWE Payback which is set to go down on September 2nd at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The rivalry between these two started on last week’s WWE Raw where a six-man tag team match took place. Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura partnered with Cody Rhodes against The Judgment Day member – Finn Balor, Dominik, and Damian Priest for a win. Soon after the match was over, Nakamura turned his back on Rollins and demolished the Visionary with the kick to confirm his heel-turn. Now, he’s officially coming after the world heavyweight title.