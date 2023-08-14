WWE Smackdown is all about The Bloodline over the past several years and you can absolutely expect the unexpected from the faction. Paul Heyman has already disclosed that they’ve traveled only one-third of the storyline reserved for the group in the WWE which certainly indicates that a more tumultuous situation will be there among the Samoan family members.

Following the dramatic conclusion of Summerslam 2023, all eyes were on the post-PLE edition of WWE Smackdown on what the Uso brothers were going to do, next. Jimmy Uso betrayed Jey in the main event of Summerslam which was originally supposed to set up a match between the two at Payback but in a shocking way, Jey opted to leave the WWE.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter discussed the post-Summerslam scenario in a report where they noted that the PLE main event “match itself was more throwing out things to keep the storyline going, with Jimmy and Jey now at odds and the inevitable Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa confrontation teased strongly when Reigns accidentally speared Sikoa. I could even see a major PPV built around a four-way with all four vying for the title.”

WWE Smackdown Could Move Without Roman Reigns And The Usos

WWE Smackdown: No Fatal-4-Way Title Match discussed for The Bloodline

That could be the scene on WWE Smackdown with Solo Sikoa long been guessed as the future star power of The Bloodline. For a moment, he also indicated going after Roman after getting speared by the Tribal Chief in the heat of the moment. But for the time being, WWE might be preserving the idea for bigger occasions.

Ringside News further reached out to inquire about the idea of a fatal-4-way match featuring The Bloodline being set up on WWE Smackdown. A tenured member of the creative team told the source that they had “never heard that idea from anyone.”

It should be noted that The Bloodline have faced off against each other in different matches, already. Roman Reigns had gone to war with both Jimmy and Jey Uso with the most recent occasion being Money in the Bank and Summerslam, consecutively. But, he’s yet to take on Solo Sikoa in a singles bout which could be a passing-the-torch moment in the WWE. But that match won’t be happening at the two upcoming WWE PLEs, Payback and Fastlane.

Survivor Series 2023: Update On WWE PLE And WarGames Concept