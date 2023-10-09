WWE Raw/Smackdown: Multiple Top Superstars Contract To End In 2024

Drew McIntyre from WWE Raw isn’t the only superstar whose status in the company could be in jeopardy in 2024. Alongside the former champion in the WWE, multiple top names from the brand could be seen leaving if not their contract is renewed.

Sean Sapp noted behind Fightful’s paywall that former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch’s deal will also come to an end in 2024 along with Drew McIntyre. While the exact timeframe of the deal’s end isn’t known, we assume that this should happen in the first half of next year.

According to Fightful Select, former WWE Champion Sheamus is one of those many WWE stars whose contracts are also up early next year. The source noted that the dependable name from WWE Raw and Smackdown TV was one of many superstars who signed a 5-year deal with the WWE in early 2019 which seemingly suggests that they need to be renewed in early 2024.

Multiple WWE Raw/Smackdown superstars renewed contracts in 2019

Back in 2019, WWE extended contracts of multiple top superstars under their banner in the wake of AEW’s arrival on the scene. Numerous stars who negotiated deals in that period also have deals coming up in late 2024. Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch should also be on that list. McIntyre could have added time to his contracts to make up for his absence on WWE Raw due to injury.

“Sheamus currently has a contract set to expire with WWE in 2024. This is the case with numerous stars, including Becky Lynch and Drew McIntyre. We’re told by WWE sources that it is believed his deal is up in the first quarter or first half of 2024, though that period isn’t confirmed. Pro wrestling deals have a lot of caveats that could extend that,” Fightful reported for WWE Raw and Smackdown Superstars whose time could be up in 2024.

It was previously noted that Becky Lynch and WWE didn’t have contract talks in the recent past but her deal is reportedly up in June 2024. She is currently the NXT Women’s Champion who is also appearing on WWE Raw and thereby pulling off double duties. She is getting a chance to have another run in NXT as the champion which also made her a grand slam champion. This could be seen as WWE’s efforts to make the top star happy.