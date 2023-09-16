WWE Raw: Stacked Card Set For September 18 Episode Amid NFL Competition

With the fall of 2023 almost kicked off, WWE Raw has started facing stiff competition from Monday Night Football. Amid the lack of some star bigger star powers, WWE has already experienced a massive drop in terms of viewers, this week and they’re seemingly ready for next week with what appears to be an action-packed episode.

Overall four segments have been confirmed for the September 18 episode of WWE Raw as given below:

Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: The High-flying athlete Ricochet has gone a bit soft since his big loss to Logan Paul at Summerslam. But chances have been given to him to gain back some momentum when he takes on the Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE Raw. However, chances are still strong that the latter will win given he’s the current challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso set for September 18 episode

Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso: Drew McIntyre has been vocal about Jey Uso’s arrival on WWE Raw as he never forgot Jey’s actions from his time in The Bloodline. In fact, Drew has also decided to step up against Cody Rhodes for bringing Jey to Monday nights. This week, The Scottish Warrior will step into the ring once again with Jey Uso in what should be a hard-hitting encounter. The match was set up via a backstage confrontation, last week.

Cody Rhodes vs. “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio: Cody Rhodes is back on WWE Raw after a hiatus of almost 15 days and the ongoing feud with Judgment Day will continue. After his win at WWE Money in the Bank, Rhodes will go one-on-one with the reigning NXT North American Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio. Weeks of frustrations should make Rhodes determined to teach Dom a lesson.

What’s next for Nia Jax and Becky Lynch: WWE Raw, this week will also feature the aftermath of Nia Jax’s shocking return to WWE. Jax attacked Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley during their main event match on September 11. With that, many believe a three-way match is in store at Fastlane.

Also appearing on WWE Raw should be Becky Lynch, fresh off her NXT Women’s Title win. While WWE is yet to address the status of THE MAN on the main roster, it appears that she will pull off double duties for the time being by appearing on NXT as well as on Raw.