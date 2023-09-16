SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

WWE

News

WWE News

WWE RAW

WWE Raw: Stacked Card Set For September 18 Episode Amid NFL Competition

Arindam Pal

Sep 16, 2023 at 1:56 PM

WWE Raw: Stacked Card Set For September 18 Episode Amid NFL Competition

With the fall of 2023 almost kicked off, WWE Raw has started facing stiff competition from Monday Night Football. Amid the lack of some star bigger star powers, WWE has already experienced a massive drop in terms of viewers, this week and they’re seemingly ready for next week with what appears to be an action-packed episode.

Overall four segments have been confirmed for the September 18 episode of WWE Raw as given below:

Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: The High-flying athlete Ricochet has gone a bit soft since his big loss to Logan Paul at Summerslam. But chances have been given to him to gain back some momentum when he takes on the Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE Raw. However, chances are still strong that the latter will win given he’s the current challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Rock Reveals Scrapped Plans For WWE Wrestlemania 39 With Roman Reigns

WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso set for September 18 episode

Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso: Drew McIntyre has been vocal about Jey Uso’s arrival on WWE Raw as he never forgot Jey’s actions from his time in The Bloodline. In fact, Drew has also decided to step up against Cody Rhodes for bringing Jey to Monday nights. This week, The Scottish Warrior will step into the ring once again with Jey Uso in what should be a hard-hitting encounter. The match was set up via a backstage confrontation, last week.

WWE UFC Merger To Cost Major Cuts From 2023 Raw, Smackdown And NXT Roster

Cody Rhodes vs. “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio: Cody Rhodes is back on WWE Raw after a hiatus of almost 15 days and the ongoing feud with Judgment Day will continue. After his win at WWE Money in the Bank, Rhodes will go one-on-one with the reigning NXT North American Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio. Weeks of frustrations should make Rhodes determined to teach Dom a lesson.

What’s next for Nia Jax and Becky Lynch: WWE Raw, this week will also feature the aftermath of Nia Jax’s shocking return to WWE. Jax attacked Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley during their main event match on September 11. With that, many believe a three-way match is in store at Fastlane.

Also appearing on WWE Raw should be Becky Lynch, fresh off her NXT Women’s Title win. While WWE is yet to address the status of THE MAN on the main roster, it appears that she will pull off double duties for the time being by appearing on NXT as well as on Raw.

Tagged:

Becky Lynch

drew mcintyre

jey uso

Nia Jax

Shinsuke Nakamura

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
WWE Raw: Stacked Card Set For September 18 Episode Amid NFL Competition
WWE Raw: Stacked Card Set For September 18 Episode Amid NFL Competition

Sep 16, 2023, 1:56 PM

Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Makes Big Return On September 11 Episode
Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Makes Big Return On September 11 Episode

Sep 12, 2023, 11:29 AM

Nostalgia Meets Anticipation: WWE Universe Awaits Former Champion&#8217;s Potential Return
Nostalgia Meets Anticipation: WWE Universe Awaits Former Champion’s Potential Return

Aug 10, 2023, 2:30 AM

Big News: Former WWE Champion Is Training For In Ring Return, Triple H Set To Bring Back Another Star?
Big News: Former WWE Champion Is Training For In Ring Return, Triple H Set To Bring Back Another Star?

Jun 5, 2023, 7:43 PM

Nia Jax Opens Up On Her Shocking Royal Rumble Appearance
Nia Jax Opens Up On Her Shocking Royal Rumble Appearance

Apr 22, 2023, 6:00 PM

“Are You Shading Me On Twitter??” Ex WWE Superstar Allegedly Calls Out Alexa Bliss
“Are You Shading Me On Twitter??” Ex WWE Superstar Allegedly Calls Out Alexa Bliss

Apr 5, 2023, 7:11 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links