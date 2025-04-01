Coming from the NXT roster on WWE Raw, last spring during the 2024 Draft edition, Kiana James was expected to make a splash. Oozing arrogance and brass heel persona, WWE was reportedly keen on building her up as a natural villain, but things around her had to be scrapped due to injury reasons, and that still keeps her returning situation uncertain.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently held a Q&A session, where he addressed several fan questions. One fan asked him about the long-going absence of Kiana James from WWE Raw programming. According to Mike Johnson, she was placed on WWE’s injured list almost nine months ago with the belief being that she required knee surgery.

Kiana James has not been on WWE Raw since June when she lost a three-way Money in the Bank qualifying match that also involved Zelina Vega and the eventual winner IYO SKY. After arriving at the mainstay scene via the Draft, she retained her moniker from NXT, a mean heel persona who’d be willing to do anything for her career’s sake.

WWE Raw: Kiana James scored a win over veteran Natalya Neidhart

Just before the injury, James competed in her debut TV match on WWE Raw where she defeated Natalya Neidhart, which to date remains the best accolade of her career. While no exact update regarding where she picked up the injury was available, PWInsider previously noted that she was dealing with a leg injury and that it would require “upwards of six months” for the recovery.

During the absence from WWE Raw, James explored outside projects. Taking to her Instagram stories, she dropped a video of herself walking the ramp for renowned couture designer David Alan, who is also the stylist for 16-time WWE Champion John Cena, last fall. She attended the show with fellow WWE stars like Shawn Spears, Kofi Kingston and AEW star Wardlow.

Looking stunning in a white dress with a red jacket, the WWE Raw Superstar had the following to say about her attire, “Can we talk about the color of this blazer by @davidalanclothing?! 😍🔥It was a pleasure to be a part of such a special and incredible event, made even better by the amazing people involved! Thank you @davidalanstyle for an amazing opportunity.”