WWE Raw: Money In The Bank Cash In Attempt Stopped During Day 1 Edition

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • WWE Raw: Money In The Bank Cash In Attempt Stopped During Day 1 Edition

All

WWE

WWE Raw: Money In The Bank Cash In Attempt Stopped During Day 1 Edition

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 2, 2024 at 12:00 PM

WWE Raw: Money In The Bank Cash In Attempt Stopped During Day 1 Edition

Damian Priest tried to have multiple Money in the Bank cash-in attempts in the past and this week’s WWE Raw was one of those nights. This time around, he was stopped to utilize his opportunity by the challenger who was actually competing for the World Heavyweight Championship.

In the main event of this week’s WWE Raw, Seth Rollins (c) defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. There was a point in the match where Rollins delivered a superkick and a Pedigree but McIntyre kicked out of it. It was then that Money in the Bank briefcase holder Priest came out flanked by Dominik Mysterio and the referee.

After interfering in the WWE Raw main event, Priest hit Rollins with the briefcase and looked to cash in, but McIntyre leveled him with a Claymore Kick before taking out Dominik. He also laid out Rollins with a Claymore but the veteran champ survived by placing his feet on the ropes.

“My Time At NXT Was So Rocky,” Former Champion In WWE Reveals Details

WWE Raw: Seth Rollins retains World Title against Drew McIntyre

A frustrated McIntyre wanted to destroy Rollins and placed him on top of an announce table. Rollins then delivered a kick to the midsection and followed up with a Pedigree to McIntyre on top of the announce desk. After getting him back inside, Rollins delivered a Curb Stomp for the win and retained his World Heavyweight Championship on WWE Raw.

Royal Rumble 2024: Former World Champion Expected To Return Before WWE PLE

Starting his year with a heated feud with Logan Paul at Wrestlemania, The Visionary became the world champion in May at Night of Champions for the fourth time in his career. He won a tournament to become the inaugural holder of the prestigious belt that once ruled the WCW scene. As one of the strongest champions and the showrunner on WWE Raw, he also received the top position on the PWI 500 list.

The enduring reign of Rollins as champion has now spanned over seven months, cementing his legacy as a force to be reckoned with. It’s predicted that he will be entering Wrestlemania 40 as the reigning champion to further solidify his status as WWE’s all-time greats. CM Punk is said to be the rumored opponent who would be going up against him.

Tagged:

drew mcintyre

money in the bank

Seth Rollins

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Day 1

WWE RAW

Related Article
WWE Raw: Money In The Bank Cash In Attempt Stopped During Day 1 Edition
WWE Raw: Money In The Bank Cash In Attempt Stopped During Day 1 Edition

Jan 2, 2024, 11:59 AM

WWE Raw: Spoilers From Big Title Match Outcomes Set For Day 1 Episode
WWE Raw: Spoilers From Big Title Match Outcomes Set For Day 1 Episode

Jan 1, 2024, 6:56 PM

Seth Rollins Ending 2023 With An Unprecedented Record In The WWE
Seth Rollins Ending 2023 With An Unprecedented Record In The WWE

Dec 30, 2023, 1:11 PM

WWE MSG Live Event Results: CM Punk Returns To Action After 10 Years
WWE MSG Live Event Results: CM Punk Returns To Action After 10 Years

Dec 27, 2023, 11:26 AM

CM Punk – Seth Rollins WWE Feud To Be Affected By The Latter’s True Feelings
CM Punk – Seth Rollins WWE Feud To Be Affected By The Latter’s True Feelings

Dec 17, 2023, 7:21 PM

Seth Rollins’ WWE Contract Expiring In 2024 Alongside Other Top Names
Seth Rollins’ WWE Contract Expiring In 2024 Alongside Other Top Names

Dec 12, 2023, 7:11 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy