WWE Raw: Money In The Bank Cash In Attempt Stopped During Day 1 Edition

Damian Priest tried to have multiple Money in the Bank cash-in attempts in the past and this week’s WWE Raw was one of those nights. This time around, he was stopped to utilize his opportunity by the challenger who was actually competing for the World Heavyweight Championship.

In the main event of this week’s WWE Raw, Seth Rollins (c) defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. There was a point in the match where Rollins delivered a superkick and a Pedigree but McIntyre kicked out of it. It was then that Money in the Bank briefcase holder Priest came out flanked by Dominik Mysterio and the referee.

After interfering in the WWE Raw main event, Priest hit Rollins with the briefcase and looked to cash in, but McIntyre leveled him with a Claymore Kick before taking out Dominik. He also laid out Rollins with a Claymore but the veteran champ survived by placing his feet on the ropes.

WWE Raw: Seth Rollins retains World Title against Drew McIntyre

A frustrated McIntyre wanted to destroy Rollins and placed him on top of an announce table. Rollins then delivered a kick to the midsection and followed up with a Pedigree to McIntyre on top of the announce desk. After getting him back inside, Rollins delivered a Curb Stomp for the win and retained his World Heavyweight Championship on WWE Raw.

Starting his year with a heated feud with Logan Paul at Wrestlemania, The Visionary became the world champion in May at Night of Champions for the fourth time in his career. He won a tournament to become the inaugural holder of the prestigious belt that once ruled the WCW scene. As one of the strongest champions and the showrunner on WWE Raw, he also received the top position on the PWI 500 list.

The enduring reign of Rollins as champion has now spanned over seven months, cementing his legacy as a force to be reckoned with. It’s predicted that he will be entering Wrestlemania 40 as the reigning champion to further solidify his status as WWE’s all-time greats. CM Punk is said to be the rumored opponent who would be going up against him.