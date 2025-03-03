Coming off a historic Elimination Chamber premium live event, WWE Raw will start build-ups around Wrestlemania 41. The women’s Chamber match winner will be on the show to witness first-hand who she’d be facing at the grandest stage over the women’s world championship.

Multiple additions have been made to the announced lineup of WWE Raw as the general manager of the show noted on social media that Bianca Belair, the winner of the women’s Elimination Chamber match, will be live to witness the already scheduled Women’s World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. Belair will challenge the winner of this match at WrestleMania.

The WWE Raw GM also confirmed that Ivy Nile will get her chance at Lyra Valkyria’s Women’s Intercontinental Championship, tonight. This match was set up after Nile attacked Valkyria, last week. This happened right after Valkyria had a successful title defense against Dakota Kai on the Monday night show.

“Bianca will be in the house tomorrow night live to witness IYO Sky one-on-one with Rhea Ripley for her Women’s World Championship. Plus, the War Raiders defend the World Tag Team titles against the Creed Brothers. And Ivy Nile takes her shot at Lyra Valkyria and the Women’s Intercontinental Championship,” Pearce stated the following also affirming that the tag titles will also be on the line on WWE Raw.

In more announcements, both CM Punk and Seth Rollins will be under one roof on WWE Raw. After Rollins cost Punk his title match opportunity at Wrestlemania 41 by stomping him inside the chamber, things are likely to go ballistic if they come face-to-face. Also, the men’s world champion Gunther will attend the show.

WWE Raw March 3 episode match card

WWE Raw March 3 episode takes place at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York which will also mark the first official episode on the Road to Wrestlemania 41. The currently confirmed match card for the night goes as follows,

– Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defends against IYO SKY

– Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria defends against Ivy Nile

– World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defend against American Made’s The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed)

– Bianca Belair, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther to appear